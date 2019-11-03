رادیو آزادی ویدیو ژورنالیست استخدام می‌کند

رادیو آزادی به دو ویدیو ژورنالیست در کابل نیاز دارد. خلاقیت، توانایی فلم‌برداری، تدوین و نوشتن متن برای گزارش‌های ویدیویی از شرایط اصلی این کار است. توانایی صحبت و نوشتن به زبان دری و دانستن زبان‌های پشتو و انگلیسی حتمیست. برای جزئیات بیشتر به موارد زیر مراجعه کنید.



JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Video Journalist

Department: RFE/RL, Afghan Service

Location: Kabul, Afghanistan

Reports To (Primary): Multimedia Editor



JOB SUMMARY

The primary role of this position is to bring sight and sound together in order to tell a cohesive news story. Works in close collaboration with staff in Prague and in Kabul.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Coordinates video work with journalists and in Kabul and other provinces.

• Develops and manages video productions from conceptualization to delivery.

• Long-form video segment and field production. This includes pre-production work identifying strong, character-driven stories, and coordinating shoot schedules. Field production involving domestic and international travel, shoot management, and on-camera interviews.

• Editing. Work with Adobe Premiere and other editing platforms to produce content for Radio Azadi.

• Coordinate with web team to copy edit and assemble photo galleries and multimedia packages.

• Upload and publish multimedia content on Radio Azadi’s digital platforms.



Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism, film studies, or related field or the equivalent in experience is preferred.



Work Experience:

• Digital video shooting and editing experience for a news-oriented media organization, experience in all phases of creating and editing professional video content.

Competencies:

• Knowledge of editing software packages: Adobe Premiere (Adobe Creative Suite 6) preferred.

• Ability to translate from Dari and Pashto into English.

• Excellent news and editorial judgement

• Ability to write and edit introductions and captions for web-based video stories and photo galleries

• Basic to advanced video and photo shooting skills.

• A strong portfolio and resume reel that reflects video shooting and editing work with proven ability to innovate and tell high-impact stories on a variety of multimedia platforms.

• A proactive, can-do attitude, with excellent interpersonal skills needed to build positive relationships within Radio Azadi.

• Excellent teamwork with an ability to multi-task and prioritize, customer-oriented attitude

Languages:

• Native-level knowledge of Dari or Pashto and comprehension of both. Working English knowledge is necessary.



درخواستی استخدام خود را به ایمیل آدرس زیر بفرستید:

Jobskabul@rferl.org