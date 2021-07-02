رادیو آزادی خبرنگار استخدام می‌کند

رادیو آزادی به یک خبرنگار در کابل نیاز دارد. خلاقیت، توانایی تهیه گزارش، تدوین و نوشتن متن برای گزارش‌های رادیویی، ویدیویی و وب‌سایت از شرایط اصلی این کار است. توانایی صحبت و نوشتن به زبان دری و دانستن زبان‌های پشتو و انگلیسی حتمیست.

برای جزئیات بیشتر به موارد زیر مراجعه کنید.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Journalist

Department: RFE/RL, Afghan Service

Location: Kabul, Afghanistan

Reports To (Primary): News Editor



JOB SUMMARY

The primary role of this position is to bring sight and sound together in order to tell a cohesive news story. Works in close collaboration with staff in Prague and in Kabul.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Creates content on a wide variety of topics and issues, from bulletins and dispatches to features for relevant platforms. Adapts content as necessary. Translates according to the language proficiency.

• Works as field correspondent and reporter on assignment.

• Conducts interviews in the studio, by telephone, or in the field

• Moderates, delivers live, blogs, records, contributes, inputs online, shots photos and video as required.

• Produces live, recorded, online, printed, etc. content, as appropriate, using the available techniques, operates relevant technologies, tools and computer equipment.

• Maintains up–to–date familiarity with political, economic, and social developments in and related to the target area. Briefs himself/herself on latest news and issues prior to starting work day.

• Researches material and, exercising editorial judgment, selects reliable information from a varied range of reputable sources.

• Keeps deadlines and strives to meet or exceed RFE/RL standards for the quality of the output.

• Adheres to RFE/RL editorial standards at all times and takes editorial responsibility for all own material.

• Actively participates in program feedback sessions.

• Is expected to regularly suggest viable coverage ideas and to contribute to program planning.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:

• Combination of education and experience

• Journalism or related field MA - Master degree



Experience:

• Experience as a journalist. 3-4 Years

• Good familiarity with political, economic, and social situations in the broadcast area as well as with regional and international affairs.

Competencies:

• Ability to handle at least one selected platform or media, general awareness of other media and platforms. Ability to work with audio and video equipment, word processing tools, information research tools and new technologies and media platforms.

• Able to reliably develop and deliver quality content according to RFE/RL standards and best practices. Able to pitch original ideas, cultivate original sources, conduct interviews, write news and features, with light editing and editorial supervision.

• Able to work with RFE/RL content management system - capable of posting and editing text and photos, webifying content, and Program Scheduling.

• Good editorial judgment exercised in own work. Occasionally needs editorial supervision.

• Has an understanding or RFE/RL mission and broadcast area targets.

• Seeks opportunities for development and training, and assumes responsibility for learning.

• Supportive team player.

• Working knowledge of English. Able to use English current affairs resources daily and to use the information for work - with editorial supervision and assistance.

Languages:

• Broadcast region language native

• English language working knowledge



درخواستی استخدام خود را به ایمیل آدرس زیر بفرستید:

Jobskabul@rferl.org