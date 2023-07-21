فرصت کار در رادیو آزادی

رادیو آزادی مدیر پروژه استخدام می‌کند

مدیر پروژه مسئولیت برنامه‌ریزی و تهیه محتوای برنامه "کاروان زهر" رادیو آزادی را بر عهده دارد. مدیر پروژه مسئول درجه یک عملیات روزانه پروژه است.

تولید محتوای با کیفیت، تأثیرگذار و خلاقانه مطالب رادیویی، مسئولیت اصلی او است. مسئولیت ویراستاری مطالب هم بر عهده مدیر پروژه است. مدیر پروژه همچنین مسئولیت دارد که از تولید به موقع، دقیق، بی‌طرفانه و متوازن محتوای این برنامه‌ نظارت کند.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Project Manager

Department: Radio Azadi

Location: Remote



JOB SUMMARY

The Project Manager is responsible for planning and implementing content on all platforms for “Caravan of Poison” project of Radio Azadi. The Project Manager is primarily responsible for the daily operation of the project, delivering high quality, impactful, innovative and editorially sound content that is on time, factually accurate, impartial, balanced, moderate, and non-polemical in tone. Works in close collaboration with staff in Radio Azadi team in Kabul and Prague, cultivating productive relationships with journalists and especially with journalists in the Afghan provinces.



RESPONSIBILITIES



• Looks far ahead on the calendar for coverage opportunities. Hosts daily editorial meetings and weekly look-ahead meetings.

• Oversee day-to-day production to ensure activities are running according to schedule and efficient use of people power.

• Produce monthly and quarterly reports about the content performance of the project on digital media.

• Supervises the work of project members and content producers to ensure that finished products are of high quality, balanced, carefully edited, and ready for air.

• Supervises multi-media production of project journalists in Kabul and provinces.

• Develops and manages video productions from conceptualization to delivery.

• Long-form video segment and field production. This includes pre-production work identifying strong, character-driven stories, and coordinating shooting schedules. Field production involving shoot management, and on-camera interviews. Post-production, including the logging of videos from shoots and working closely with an assigned video editor. Shooting video in the field.

• Editing. Work with Adobe Premiere and other editing platforms to produce RFE/RL content.

• Organization. Attends editorial meetings and consults with stakeholders from production to post-production process.

• Training. Provide feedback and training to video journalists in an effort to improve content production standards.

• Web editing. Maintain the Multimedia Unit pages on social media and website.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:

• University education in journalism or related field, or equivalent relevant training and experience.

Work Experience:

• Minimum 8 years of experience as a journalist.

• Minimum 2 years of extensive digital video editing experience for a news-oriented media organization, experience in all phases of creating and editing professional video content.

• 4 years of managerial experience.

Competencies:

Demonstrates strong leadership skills;

• Communicates clearly and effectively;

• Capable of building a team;

• Exhibits strong problem-solving skills;

• Exhibits familiarity with industry standards;

Demonstrates knowledge of current media market trends;

• Manages funds effectively to support a project;

• Exhibits ability to think both creatively and analytically;

• Possesses excellent time management and multi-tasking skills;

• Knowledge of new technological developments in media, desirable;

• Possesses broad knowledge of television/video production, desirable.

• Ability to translate into English a language from RFE/RL's area of coverage is desirable.

• Excellent news and editorial judgement

• Basic to advanced video and photo shooting skills.

• A strong portfolio and resume reel that reflects video editing work with proven ability to innovate and tell high-impact stories on a variety of multimedia platforms.

• Excellent teamwork with an ability to multi-task and prioritize, customer-oriented attitude

Languages:

Native-level knowledge of Pashto and Dari

English language Proficient

درخواستی استخدام خود را به ایمیل آدرس زیر بفرستید:

Jobskabul@rferl.org