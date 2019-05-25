رادیو آزادی در افغانستان ویراستار دری استخدام می‌کند.

اگر شما در رشته‌ی خبرنگاری یا رشته‌های مرتبط با آن تحصیل کرده‌اید، دستِ‌کم پنج سال تجربه‌ی ویراستاری، به ویژه با رسانه‌های بین‌المللی دارید و در کنار تسلط بر زبان دری به زبان انگلیسی نیز کار می‌توانید، درخواست استخدام خود را تا اول ماه جون به ما بفرستید.

DESCRIPTION OF ACTIVITIES / SERVICES

Type of Activity: Editor/Dari

Activities performed for Kabul Bureau, Afghanistan

Place of performance Kabul Bureau, Afghanistan

SUMMARY OF ACTIVITIES

To shape each day's content from idea generation to final product and manage a team of writers. Sound news judgment stemming from years of experience in journalism, an ability to work cooperatively under pressure and a commitment to nurture correspondents are required. An absolute commitment to journalistic impartiality should guide editors from start to finish.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• In cooperation with the other editors, helps plan the news day, finalizes assignments to writers, supervises their completion and edits and issues the final product to broadcasters in a timely manner.

• Final product can include, but is not limited to, news briefs and longs, full-length radio and web features, interviews, explainers, analyses, blogs, captions, video scripts.

• Must keep up with world news and developments in RFE/RL broadcast region.

• Should cultivate one or more specialty beats.

• Editors are encouraged and expected to work closely with language service broadcasters and to suggest their own pitches and story ideas.

• In addition to his regular schedule, the editor is expected to be available during important, breaking news events, and work as assigned by the responsible person on side of contractor.

Performs other related duties as assigned.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:



• Combination of education and experience

• Journalism or related field

Experience:



• Experience in journalism or professional writing.

• Good understanding of journalism and news programming and/or previous work experience in a news media environment.

• Grounding in web production and editing and in use of Pangea.

• Knowledge of political, economic, and social situations in the broadcast area through studies, research, writing, travel, or other relevant experience or exposure.

Competencies:



• Demonstrated ability to manage a team, and to motivate others towards the achievement of common goals, while managing limited resources in an efficient manner.

• First rate news judgment employing balance and accuracy in reporting techniques.

• Proven ability to work quickly and efficiently to solve technical and operational problems under tight deadlines

• Thorough knowledge of the news needs in the broadcast area. Capable of assessing news reports from multiple news agencies and own sources.



Languages:

• Broadcast region language native

• English language working knowledge

درخواستی استخدام خود را به ایمیل آدرس زیر بفرستید:

Jobskabul@rferl.org