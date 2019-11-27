رادیو آزادی وب ادیتور استخدام می‌کند

رادیو آزادی به وب ادیتور در کابل نیاز دارد. خلاقیت، توانایی نوشتن و ادیت گزارش، گذاشتن و آماده کردن گزارش‌ها، خبرها و موضوعات دیگر خبری به وب‌سایت و رسانه‌های اجتماعی از شرایط اصلی این کار است.

توانایی صحبت کردن و نوشتن به زبان دری و دانستن زبان‌های پشتو و انگلیسی حتمی است.

برای جزئیات بیشتر به موارد زیر مراجعه کنید.



DESCRIPTION OF ACTIVITIES / SERVICES

Type of activities: Web Editor

Activities performed for following unit of the Contractor: Radio Azadi Kabul Bureau

Place of performance: Radio Azadi Kabul Bureau

SUMMARY OF ACTIVITIES

To be responsible for web writing and editorial requirements of the language service web products and perform the duties of a journalist when needed.

RESPONSIBILITIES

· Maintains the language service website.

· Posts articles, audio and video files on the language service website.

· Edits materials posted on the language service website, is responsible for editorial content of own work as well as that of other contributors. Ensures that news stories are accurate and written according to Radio Azadi standards, following company procedures.

· Updates the language service website in a timely and professional manner, is responsible for consistently meeting all deadlines.

· Posts news, articles and multimedia content on Radio Azadi social media pages.

· Performs other tasks assigned including the reporting for the Radio.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:

· Combination of education and experience

· Journalism or related field BA - Bachelor Degree

Experience:

· Previous journalism experience required, including work in a fast-paced organization with tight deadlines, 3-5 years.

· Radio broadcasting experience. Broad, thorough and detailed knowledge of political, economic, and social situations in the broadcast area as well as international affairs acquired through studies, research, writing, travel, or other relevant experience or exposure.

Competencies:

· Online journalism

· Online writing

· Relevant software knowledge

· Web editing

Languages:

• Native fluency in Dari or Pashto and comprehension of both.

• English language working knowledge.



درخواستی استخدام خود را به ایمیل آدرس زیر بفرستید:

Jobskabul@rferl.org