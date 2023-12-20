ماموریت رادیو اروپای آزاد/رادیو آزادی تقویت ارزش های دیموکراتیک از طریق ارائه اخبار دقیق، بدون سانسور و راه اندازی مباحث آزاد برای کشورهای است که در آنها رسانه های آزاد زیر تهدید قرار دارند.

آزاد/رادیو آزادی حقایق را بدون هیچ گونه فشار گزارشدهی می کند.



شعبه افغانستان رادیو اروپای آزاد / رادیو آزادی در نظر دارد تا یک ژورنالیست با تجربه و ماهر را که توانایی صحبت و تحریر به زبان های دری، پشتو و انگلیسی را داشته باشد استخدام کند. این پستی است که شما طیف وسیع از مطالب خبرنگاری را برای چندین پلات فارم (رادیو، تلویزیون و دیجیتال) ایجاد خواهید کرد.



این پست روزنامه نگاری ما شامل پوشش طیف وسیعی از وظایف و فعالیت ها می شود. شما ممکن است نیاز به کسب دانش و تمرکز روی کارهای مختلف در حوزه های گونه گون برای کارها و پروژه های خود داشته باشید و باید از نظر زمان و مکان انعطاف پذیری داشته باشید.

Please quote vacancy number: BAF1413-2301

RFE/RL's mission is to promote democratic values by providing accurate, uncensored news and open debate in countries where a free press is threatened and disinformation is pervasive. RFE/RL reports the facts, undaunted by pressure.



Radio Azadi, the Afghan Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Inc. is seeking an experienced and skilled journalist with excellent knowledge of the Dari, Pashto and English languages. In this position you will create a wide variety of journalistic material on multiple platforms (radio, TV, digital).



Our journalistic jobs are versatile and cover a wide range of tasks and activities. You may need to acquire knowledge of and focus on different areas for your assignments or projects while being flexible in terms of time and location.



Versatility and ability to flexibly respond to challenges of the fast-changing world while maintaining the integrity and recognized quality of RFE/RL journalism are key skills for RFE/RL’s journalists.







What you’ll accomplish:



• Create original content on a wide variety of topics and issues, from bulletins and dispatches to features and analyses for relevant platforms. If editor of a program, prepare running order. Adapt content as necessary.



• Work as field correspondent and reporter on assignment, determining focus of reports.



• Conduct interviews in the studio, by telephone, or in the field.



• Moderate, deliver live, blog, record, contribute inputs online, shoot photos and video as required, coordinate other staff, sound and camera crews as necessary.



• Produce live, recorded, digital, printed, etc. content, as appropriate, using the available techniques, operate relevant technologies, tools and computer equipment, and/or direct specialists or other involved staff if assigned.



• Maintain up–to–date familiarity with political, economic, and social developments in and related to the target area. Brief yourself on latest news and issues prior to starting the work day.



• Research material and select reliable information from a varied range of reputable sources.



• Adhere to RFE/RL editorial standards at all times and take editorial responsibility for all own material.



• Regularly suggest viable coverage ideas and contribute to program planning.



• May act as an editor responsible for an output segment, e.g. radio or TV program or program stream, website, blog, newspaper, etc., as appropriate for the given platform and as applicable. Commission, select, and edit the relevant material.



• Explore innovative angles for coverage, ensuring relevance for the audience.



• Take part, as required, in programs by local media and develop contacts for both journalistic work and RFE/RL reputation.





What you bring:



Experience as a journalist. 5-8 years (mandatory)



Education in journalism or related field - Bachelor degree (desirable)



Good familiarity with political, economic, and social situations in the broadcast area as well as with regional and international affairs.



Comprehensive content creation skills and require minimal editing and editorial supervision. You have developed a network of original sources, in addition to being capable of all-round reporting and writing.



Sound editorial judgment. Ability to edit work of others and to take responsibility for an output segment.



Proven abilities in multiple platforms and media, good knowledge of other media and platforms.



Willingness and ability to learn and to work with audio and video equipment, word processing tools, information research tools and new technologies and media platforms as well as to acquire or enhance the knowledge of journalistic practices relevant to the assignment.



Ability to effectively use all RFE/RL content management system options - capable of posting and editing text and photos, making photo galleries, posting videos, program scheduling, and of basic digital TV operation.



An understanding of RFE/RL mission and broadcast area targets.



Ability to reliably translate current affairs texts from English into native language.



Willingness to seek opportunities for professional development both in terms of challenging assignments and in training.



Contribution to maintaining a positive working environment. Proactively provides support within and outside own team.



Pashto or Dari language - native level (mandatory)



Second Afghan national language (Pashto or Dari) fluent (desirable)



English language - excellent working knowledge (desirable)

برای درخواست به این پست این‌جا را کلیک کنید.