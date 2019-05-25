رادیو آزادی در افغانستان مدیر خبر استخدام می‌کند.

اگر شما در رشته‌ی خبرنگاری یا رشته‌های مرتبط با آن تحصیل کرده‌اید، بیش از پنج سال تجربه‌ی مدیریت اتاق خبر را دارید و در کنار زبان‌های رسمی افغانستان بر زبان انگلیسی تسلط دارید، می‌توانید درخواست استخدام خود را تا اول ماه جون به ما بفرستید.



DESCRIPTION OF ACTIVITIES / SERVICES

Type of activities: News Manager

Activities performed for Kabul Bureau, Afghanistan

Place of performance: Kabul Bureau, Afghanistan

SUMMARY OF ACTIVITIES

To supervise the daily operations of the program. He/she oversees its planning, has editorial responsibility for its content, incl. its digital production, and ensures that all its output, incl. news and features are balanced, accurate, and conform to RFE/RL policy and the highest standards of journalism. News Manager also assists the Service Director and Bureau Chief to achieve RFE/RL goals and objectives in assigned areas.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Management: Coordinates assignments and evaluates work of assigned contractors in Kabul as well as other correspondents. Trains new contractors. Performs other related duties associated with day to day operational requirements, as required.

• Writing and Editing: Selects, writes, translates, adapts and edits news/feature stories from assigned material or from original research and reporting. Scripts are complex and usually prepared for significant and/or special programming. Screens and evaluates source materials, taking into account program contributions of other employees. Writes original features and analysis. Edits, or supervises the editing of, all content as relevant including multimedia.

• Programming: Initiates program ideas. Develops and produces original material and compiles and edits scripts from source materials and staff for regularly scheduled, complex programming. Develops program line-up and ensures a balanced presentation. Works with production staff to obtain best use of production techniques. Routinely works on or directs the coverage of special events.

• Reporting: May work as correspondent and reporter on assignment, determining focus of reports. Conducts or assigns interviews, participates in, leads, organizes on-air discussions.

• Broadcasting: Voices news and features scripts for recorded and live broadcasts. Moderates programs and roundtable discussions, functions as on-air anchor.

• Production: Directs and monitors the Service’s multimedia content production in line with service content strategy to connect with target audiences.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:

• Journalism or related field.



Experience:

• Adequate journalistic experience, ideally in an international multimedia organization.

• Broad, thorough and detailed knowledge of political, economic, and social situations in the broadcast area as well as international affairs acquired through studies, research, writing, travel, or other relevant experience or exposure.

• Experience working with digital media.

• Team management experience.



Competencies:

• Ability to work with others on a team - be a team player, who can interact and operate effectively with peers and other associates within a collegial, and yet demanding work environment.



Languages:

• Broadcast region language native

• English language working knowledge



درخواستی استخدام خود را به ایمیل آدرس زیر بفرستید:

Jobskabul@rferl.org



رادیو آزادی در افغانستان ویراستار دری استخدام می‌کند.

اگر شما در رشته‌ی خبرنگاری یا رشته‌های مرتبط با آن تحصیل کرده‌اید، دستِ‌کم پنج سال تجربه‌ی ویراستاری، به ویژه با رسانه‌های بین‌المللی دارید و با زبان انگلیسی کار می‌توانید، درخواست استخدام خود را تا اول ماه جون به ما بفرستید.

DESCRIPTION OF ACTIVITIES / SERVICES

Type of Activity: Editor/Dari

Activities performed for Kabul Bureau, Afghanistan

Place of performance Kabul Bureau, Afghanistan

SUMMARY OF ACTIVITIES

To shape each day's content from idea generation to final product and manage a team of writers. Sound news judgment stemming from years of experience in journalism, an ability to work cooperatively under pressure and a commitment to nurture correspondents are required. An absolute commitment to journalistic impartiality should guide editors from start to finish.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• In cooperation with the other editors, helps plan the news day, finalizes assignments to writers, supervises their completion and edits and issues the final product to broadcasters in a timely manner.

• Final product can include, but is not limited to, news briefs and longs, full-length radio and web features, interviews, explainers, analyses, blogs, captions, video scripts.

• Must keep up with world news and developments in RFE/RL broadcast region.

• Should cultivate one or more specialty beats.

• Editors are encouraged and expected to work closely with language service broadcasters and to suggest their own pitches and story ideas.

• In addition to his regular schedule, the editor is expected to be available during important, breaking news events, and work as assigned by the responsible person on side of contractor.

Performs other related duties as assigned.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:



• Combination of education and experience

• Journalism or related field

Experience:



• Experience in journalism or professional writing.

• Good understanding of journalism and news programming and/or previous work experience in a news media environment.

• Grounding in web production and editing and in use of Pangea.

• Knowledge of political, economic, and social situations in the broadcast area through studies, research, writing, travel, or other relevant experience or exposure.

Competencies:



• Demonstrated ability to manage a team, and to motivate others towards the achievement of common goals, while managing limited resources in an efficient manner.

• First rate news judgment employing balance and accuracy in reporting techniques.

• Proven ability to work quickly and efficiently to solve technical and operational problems under tight deadlines

• Thorough knowledge of the news needs in the broadcast area. Capable of assessing news reports from multiple news agencies and own sources.



Languages:

• Broadcast region language native

• English language working knowledge

درخواستی استخدام خود را به ایمیل آدرس زیر بفرستید:

Jobskabul@rferl.org